Drugs, weapon charges follow Florence County Sheriff's office pursuit, crash
Drugs, weapon charges follow Florence County Sheriff's office pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. − A traffic stop and pursuit Tuesday morning ended in a crash on Poor Farm Road and the arrest of the driver.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies attempted a traffic stop for a moving violation near Effingham and, upon the stop, the deputy "immediately detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a release on the incident.

While the deputy prepared to make a search of the car, the driver drove off with the deputy in pursuit, which lasted until the car crashed, according to the release. Between the start and the end of the pursuit "deputies noticed the suspect throw a handgun from the vehicle," Nunn wrote in the release.

Deputies recovered a handgun along with marijuana and methamphetamine from the vehicle, according to the release.

Deputies arrested Jaizon Jamal Paige, 22, of Liberty Chapel Road in Florence, at the scene and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, failure to stop for blue light, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the release.

He remains in the Florence County detention center awaiting a bond hearing.

There were no injuries to deputies or damage to the agency's property during the incident.

