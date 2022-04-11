Duby/Mixon partner for Dancing for Our Future Stars

FLORENCE – After taking a year and a half off because of COVID-19 and delays to this year’s Dancing for Our Future Stars, the event will take place April 26 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dancing begins at 7 p.m.

The School Foundation has announced 10 dance teams will be competing. One of the 10 “celebrity dancers is Sarah Duby and her partner Chris Mixon. They will be dancing disco to “Stayin’ Alive.”

Duby took time to answer questions.

Q: What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?

A: Excited and honored to support the School Foundation

Q: Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?

A: Our local schools are so critical to not only our community, but also for the future of our children. I am so proud of everything the Foundation does to support our school administrators and students by helping to find grants and funding for amazing programs that help give the children in our community amazing educational opportunities.

Q: Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?

A: Yes, I have two kids who currently attend Lucy T. Davis. I am so grateful for the team at Lucy T. Both of my sons have amazing teachers who are so involved, engaged and truly care about them. I feel tremendously lucky to have such an amazing “team” partnering with their education.

Q: Do you have any prior dance training?

A: None whatsoever

Q: How would you describe your dancing ability?

A: I have two left feet and absolutely no natural dancing ability. Thankfully my partner is amazingly patient and kind!

Q: What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?

A: Meeting my dance partner, learning the steps and experimenting with fun music!

Q: What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?

A: Memorizing the steps. My brain talks to my feet and tells them where to go, but they seem to only listen about 50 percent of the time.

Q: What is your greatest fear about competing?

A: Forgetting my steps, but as my partner kindly reassures me – it’s only 90 seconds I have to memorize!

Q: Have you become a better dancer or appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?

A: I definitely appreciate the artistry, memorization and ability to dance to a beat. Dancing is a beautiful and expressive art form, and I am truly amazed by those who can cut a mean rug!

Q: Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?

A: I am competitive and winning would be great! Regardless of the outcome, it’s been an honor to participate and such a blessing to have been given the opportunity to support the foundation through this event.

Q: What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?

A: They are excited to see me participate and eager to support the competition!

Q: Have you received advice from any previous contestant? If so what?

A: No, I have not, but I have tons of support and advice pouring in from co-workers, friends and family!

Q: What are some other ways you give back to the community?

A: I am proud to serve on the board for the United Way and Pee Dee Speech and Hearing. I am also a proud Rotarian and love to volunteer my time to help others in the community. I find the most meaning in my own life when my time is spent helping others. Nothing in life is more fulfilling in my opinion.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Reading, writing and thrifting for bargains!

Ten couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy at the 10th annual dancing competition. Others competing are: Ashley Christenbury and her dance partner Yancey Stokes; Dr. Michael Foxworth and his dance partner Meggie Baker; Dr. Jarrod Tippins and his dance partner Hannah Yarborough; Greg Johnson and his dance partner Alexis McDonald; Jay Hinesley and his dance partner Georgia Kelley; Les Echols and his dance partner Maya Chokshi; William Schofield and his dance partner Connie Mixon; Dr. Zachary DiPaolo and his dance partner Dr. Rachel Fenters and Matthew Ethridge and his dance partner Hailey Swails.

Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote.

The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.

