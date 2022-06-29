Dudley fulfills dream as Miss South Carolina

FLORENCE — Third time’s the charm or at least it was for Jill Dudley who competed as Miss Hartsville in the 85th Miss South Carolina competition Saturday night and was crowned the new Miss South Carolina.

She will now compete in the Miss America pageant.

“This has been a dream of mine,” said Dudley in a phone interview on Monday with the Morning News.

As the last two top five contestants standing, Miss Florence, Berkley Bryant, and Dudley waited to hear which would be crowned Miss South Carolina 2022.

What was going through her mind at the time? Dudley said, “I just prayed, thanking God for putting me up here and to keep me calm.”

When she was announced the winner, Dudley dropped to her knees.

As first runner-up, should Dudley become Miss America, Bryant would take over as Miss South Carolina.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Dudley said.

She said she dropped to the ground a second time before the crown was placed on her head and she waved to the crowd as the new Miss South Carolina.

A talent preliminary winner on Tuesday night and the overall talent award recipient on Saturday night, Dudley was also named for the third year in a row by fellow contestants as Miss Congeniality.

This is something Dudley said she is very proud of because it means each time a different group of contestants thought enough of her to name her Miss Congeniality.

She also received the Chaz Ellis Style Award and the Joel Connable Memorial Scholarship for her work with Diabetes Awareness Award.

Dudley’s social impact is Luke’s Legacy – Advocacy for Diabetes Awareness, Education, and Prevention.

In addition to all of the awards, Dudley said she received $65,250.00 in scholarship money.

She said it will pay off her student loans and give her some for law school.

She hopes to obtain her juris doctorate at the University Of South Carolina School Of Law in the future.

Dudley, 22, is from Socastee. Her first time competing for the Miss South Carolina title was as Miss Teal and Bronze in 2019. She made the top 15.

“I needed money for books,” she said.

An English major at Coastal Carolina, Dudley said she had a lot of books to purchase. The scholarship money she earned helped pay for the books.

The second time she competed Dudley said she made top 10.

She said she encourages all young women to never give up on their dreams,

“It took me three locals to get to the state win,” she said. “If I gave up at the first try, I would not have become Miss South Carolina.”

Dudley said each time she competed she gained more confidence. She said the first time she competed she was intimidated. The second year she was a little more confident, but she didn’t really know what it meant to be Miss South Carolina. She said she went to the pageant this year to be her authentic self, to show confidence and poise and her passion for her social impact topic of diabetes.

When asked by the judges on stage why she should be Miss South Carolina Dudley talked about her intended work with diabetes.

“I will treat it like a job,” she said.

Dudley credits the Hartsville preliminary pageant and her local directors, Tilethia Lane and Brittany Douglas, for guiding her this year and helping her develop as a person.

“I spent a lot of time in Hartsville and got to know the community,” she said.

She said it can be difficult if you are not from the community you represent.

In the first few days as Miss South Carolina, Dudley said she has hit the ground running. They are already working on appearances and interview request.

She wants to start touring schools in September, bringing children her message about diabetes. She also wants to work with local hospitals on a Diabetes Prevention program.

Dudley said as Miss Hartsville she had more than 1,000 business cards printed up with QR codes on the back to American Diabetes Association website for information.

Although passionate about her social impact program, Dudley said her favorite part of the competition is talent, because it is what sets the Miss American competition apart from other pageant systems. Dudley said she started singing in high school and continued at Coastal in the concert choir.

On stage Saturday night, she performed a vocal rendition of “Never Enough.”

She is not sure if she will sing the same song for the Miss American competition in December or change to another song.

Runners-up for the title of Miss South Carolina were: Miss Florence, Berkley Bryant, first runner up; Miss Columbia, Jada Samuel, second runner up; Miss Clemson, Tara Moore, third runner up; and Miss Greenville County, Sarah Kay Wrenn, fourth runner up. Rounding out the top 10 were Miss Darlington, Catherine Smith; Miss Greater Greer, Rachel Carter; Miss Inman, Maria Julianne Phillips; Miss Myrtle Beach, Brooke Vu; and Miss River City, Catie Rawl.

Miss Clemson Teen, Piper Holt, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2022.

Dudley graduated cum laude from Coastal Carolina University with a degree in English and minor in political science in May 2021. A student at the University of South Carolina, Dudley completed their Paralegal program in March to become a SC Certified paralegal.

She is the daughter of Debi Guernsey and Mark Dudley. She is a high school track and cross-country record holder. She has a younger and older brother.

