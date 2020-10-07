Duke Energy approved for two electric vehicle pilot programs

The programs were originally proposed in 2018.

Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress participated in working-group sessions with stakeholders for feedback on the plans.

The approved programs — the first in the Carolinas — reflect the inclusion of much of that feedback, as well as agreements with the Office of Regulatory Staff and ChargePoint.

Duke Energy Carolinas is the electric utility that serves customers primarily in the Upstate region of South Carolina, while Duke Energy Progress serves customers in the Pee Dee.

The pilot programs were designed to support the growing EV market in South Carolina considering the significant economic benefits created by switching transportation fuel from gasoline to electricity. Expanding access to fast-charging infrastructure will allow customers across South Carolina who drive electric to enjoy significant fuel cost savings and help eliminate emissions from transportation.

The residential program from Duke Energy Carolinas will also gather current charging load data to better understand the effects of EVs on Duke Energy’s electric system and determine the ability of customers to respond to load management programs.