CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With North Carolina and South Carolina possibly in the path of Hurricane Isaias, Duke Energy is preparing for potential power outages and encouraging customers to do the same.
Hurricane Isaias is forecast to impact Florida on Saturday and Sunday, and the Carolinas on Monday and Tuesday.
"We know many of our customers are spending lots of time at home due to the pandemic, and they’re depending on us for reliable power,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s Carolinas storm director. “If power outages occur, our repair teams are ready to safely restore power as quickly as possible.”
During non-pandemic times, restoring power after a storm can be difficult for utility repair crews as travel and work conditions can be affected by high winds, fallen trees and flooding.
Now, in addition to addressing those standard challenges, Duke Energy’s detailed storm response plan has incorporated CDC recommendations for COVID compliance and social distancing measures to help keep customers and communities safe.
Repair crews will wear face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained. In addition, work practices have been modified to reduce interactions.
Duke Energy requests that customers remain outside of marked work zones and refrain from approaching repair crews.
Outage alerts, reporting power outages
- Before a storm hits, customers can sign up to receive outage alerts, and ensure contact information is current and communication preferences specified.
- Customers who experience a power outage can report it the following ways:
- Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.
- Use the Duke Energy mobile app – download the Duke Energy App from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.
- Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).
- Duke Energy Progress: 800.419.6356
Power restoration process
Duke Energy focuses on restoring power in a sequence that enables power restoration to public health and safety facilities and to the greatest number of customers as safely and quickly as possible. Click here for information on how Duke Energy restores power.
High-water safety reminders
- People who live along lakes and rivers, and in other low-lying areas or areas prone to flooding, should pay close attention to local emergency management officials, national weather service and media for changing weather conditions and rising lake and river levels.
- High water conditions can create navigational hazards, and the public should use caution and adhere to the advice of local emergency management officials before going on area lakes or rivers.
- Members of the public who have electrical service to facilities (piers, outside lighting on seawalls, etc.) on or near water should have this service de-energized to avoid injuries and equipment damage.
- If rising water threatens your home — or if you evacuate your home — turn off your power at the circuit breaker panel or fuse box.
- Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Don't drive over — and don't stand near — downed power lines.
- Downed lines will be hard to see in the rain and can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.
If your home or business is flooded, Duke Energy cannot reconnect power until the electrical system has been inspected by a licensed electrician. If there is damage, an electrician will need to make repairs and obtain verification from your local building inspection authority before power can be restored.
