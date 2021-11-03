Duke Energy commits nearly $250,000 in month-long effort to fight hunger in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Duke Energy is kicking off a month-long initiative to support organizations in South Carolina that address food insecurities and inequities across the state. This effort will provide nearly $250,000 to about 50 feeding programs leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

“Finding healthy and affordable fresh food is a challenge for many of our friends and neighbors across the state,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy South Carolina state president. “Every community is home to families who face hunger – nearly 11 percent of South Carolinians lack consistent access to high-quality meals. That is a staggering statistic that many organizations across the state are working to reduce and hopefully one day eliminate.”

Each week in November, Duke Energy will highlight the critical community partners that do this work. First up – FoodShare South Carolina.

The Duke Energy Foundation is providing FoodShare South Carolina $50,000 to enable 13 community-based organizations across the state to distribute more than 63,000 pounds of fresh produce through 4,200 family food boxes through November.