Duke Energy connects South Carolina customers to utility assistance

GREENVILLE, S.C. – With rising summer temperatures threatening to cause even more financial hardship for those struggling to pay their energy bills, Duke Energy is connecting those customers with available assistance and offering programs and tools to help manage electric bills, including flexible payment plans.

New and existing assistance programs are currently available, all purposely designed to help those affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19 or other hardships encountered over the course of 2020 and 2021.

Assistance Programs

Duke Energy is reaching out to customers who are past due through email and/or text with information about utility assistance administered by agencies in their local communities.

Emergency Rental Assistance Program/SC Stay Plus

Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds are available to help eligible residential renters pay up to 12 months of past-due rent and utility bills dating back to March 13, 2020. Complete details about the SC Stay Plus program and an online application for renters are available at schousing.com/Home/SC-Stay-Plus. Applicants may also call 800.467.0412 to start the application process. The deadline for applying for funds in Sept. 30, 2021.