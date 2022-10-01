Duke Energy crews muster in Florence to restore Pee Dee power

FLORENCE, S.C. — Duke Energy crews, and their contract partners, grabbed breakfast and lunch Saturday morning at the Florence Center before they headed out into the field to work on power restoration.

The crews mustered through late Friday afternoon in the parking lot at the center before they spent the night in the surrounding motels.

“We’re bringing in crews form elsewhere off system to deploy to where they need to to restore power,” said spokesman Patrick Flynn. “Our local crews are working out of their operations center.”

Many on scene Saturday were crews from the Upstate which escaped the damage that the Pee Dee saw.

As of Saturday morning there remained about 11,000 customers without power in the Pee Dee, about 300,000 customers system wide, Flynn said.

More than 850,000 customers lost power during the storm. As of Saturday morning, crews completed nearly 500,000 restorations; more than 400,000 in North Carolina and 76,000 in South Carolina.

Duke Energy is moving thousands of crews to respond to the hardest-hit areas in and around Wake and Guilford counties in North Carolina. There is significant structural damage which may hinder progress early on.

More than 70 percent of Duke Energy’s 1,566 customers in Edgecombe County, North Carolina, lost power.

Other hard-hit counties included Moore, Robeson, Vance, Wilson, Columbus, Stokes, Georgetown, Granville, Scotland, and Orange.

“I want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as our crews work quickly and safely to restore power,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s Carolinas storm director. “Every storm response is unique. Our crews in the field are working quickly and carefully, supported by many other teammates to deliver customer service, communications, supplies, logistics and all the essential work it takes to restore power to our customers.”

“I think we peaked over 20,000.” Flynn said of total outages for the Pee Dee. “It’s a testament to the crews working through the night to get it down. Every storm is a little unique.”

By Saturday afternoon crews had whittled down the numbers to smaller and more widely scattered outages throughout southern Florence County, more than 600 in Marion and scattered outages throughout Marion County.

“Every single outage is impactful for that customer,” Flynn said.

The number of crews in the Pee Dee will likely decrease Saturday moving into Sunday as team members move into hard-hit central North Carolina, Flynn said.