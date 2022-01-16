Duke Energy crews ready to restore power

FLORENCE, S.C. – A winter storm that moved through the Carolinas Sunday, as of 11:15 a.m., cut power to 67,000 Duke Energy customers and a release from the utility indicates that number is likely to go up before it goes down.
Power outages in some areas might last several days, depending on conditions.
As of 11:15 a.m. Sunday, 27,000 customers in North Carolina and 40,000 in South Carolina had no power.
South Carolina’s hardest hit counties for power outages so far include Anderson, Darlington, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Kershaw, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg and Sumter, according to the Duke release.
As of 12:20 p.m. the utility's outage map showed the majority of Pee Dee outages were centered around Hartsville and western Darlington County. Florence county, at about the same time, showed scattered small outages.
Earlier Sunday morning the Florence numbers were much higher.
“I thank our customers, in advance, for their patience and understanding during what could be a multi-day power-restoration process, given the expected widespread damage to our electric distribution system across both states,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy Carolinas storm director.
“Our crews are ready to begin power restoration as soon as weather conditions safely allow, but ongoing hazardous weather and dangerous road conditions initially will slow our ability to assess damage, make repairs and estimate power restoration times,” Hollifield said.
In advance of the storm, Duke Energy strategically staged more than 11,000 workers – power line technicians, damage assessors and vegetation workers – across the Carolinas.
Those workers include Duke Energy crews normally based in Florida, Indiana and Ohio – and mutual assistance crews from other companies in Canada, Texas, Arizona, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Oklahoma and other states – who traveled to the Carolinas to assist North Carolina- and South Carolina-based Duke Energy workers.
The Florence Center and its surrounding hotels Saturday night were one of the staging areas as crews, mostly from Florida, poured into the parking lot.
Shuttle buses ran from the lot to area hotels where the crews were housed overnight.
The lot, by the time the setup was complete, featured fuel trucks that would make the rounds overnight to make sure all the trucks parked on pavement had full tanks and a fuel rack where trucks that parked on the grass would be able to top off Sunday before heading out.
Until then, he said, the greatest challenge was making sure the crews had the correct hotel room keys.
Power restoration crews will begin work immediately after the storm, as soon as it’s safe to do so, according to the utility's release. Restoration efficiency improves as damage assessment information is available to ensure the right workers and materials are dispatched to each power outage location.
Heavy ice on trees, branches and power lines is responsible for the majority of the outages.
Specifically, ice buildup of a quarter-inch or more is often the threshold amount that causes trees and branches to topple.
The heavy weight of significant ice buildup directly on power lines themselves can sometimes cause the lines to fall or sag, as well. Heavy, wet snow of six inches or more also can cause trees and branches to fall on power lines.
Customers can report power outages by texting “OUT” to 57801, and find the most up to date information on the company’s outage map.
Duke Energy will provide estimated power restoration times to impacted customers as soon as the company can accurately determine those estimated times, which likely will be Monday.
The company also will provide regular updates to customers and communities through emails, text messages, outbound phone calls, social media and its website, which includes power outage maps.