Duke Energy crews ready to restore power

Until then, he said, the greatest challenge was making sure the crews had the correct hotel room keys.

Power restoration crews will begin work immediately after the storm, as soon as it’s safe to do so, according to the utility's release. Restoration efficiency improves as damage assessment information is available to ensure the right workers and materials are dispatched to each power outage location.

Heavy ice on trees, branches and power lines is responsible for the majority of the outages.

Specifically, ice buildup of a quarter-inch or more is often the threshold amount that causes trees and branches to topple.

The heavy weight of significant ice buildup directly on power lines themselves can sometimes cause the lines to fall or sag, as well. Heavy, wet snow of six inches or more also can cause trees and branches to fall on power lines.

Customers can report power outages by texting “OUT” to 57801, and find the most up to date information on the company’s outage map.

Duke Energy will provide estimated power restoration times to impacted customers as soon as the company can accurately determine those estimated times, which likely will be Monday.