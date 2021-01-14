 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duke Energy deposits $5 million into Black-owned bank headquartered in South Carolina
0 comments

Duke Energy deposits $5 million into Black-owned bank headquartered in South Carolina

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Duke Energy Thursday announced it has deposited $5 million into Optus Bank, a Black-owned bank based in South Carolina, furthering the company’s support for diverse and minority-owned businesses, individuals and low income communities. The transaction was completed at the end of 2020.

One of approximately 20 banks designated as Black or African American owned in the U.S., Optus Bank will use the money Duke Energy deposited to provide other minority-owned businesses and underserved communities equal access to capital loans and financial services.

“This is so much more than a deposit in a bank. It’s an investment in people and communities that continue to face barriers to mainstream funding and support,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina president. “Duke Energy is proud to be part of the solution.”

This marks the largest deposit Duke Energy has made with a Black-owned bank in the U.S. and the company expects to evaluate additional similar opportunities in the future. And, this historic relationship expands Optus Bank’s depositors to include the utility sector.

Optus Bank’s Chairman Paul Mitchell added that “Duke Energy’s deposit will significantly fuel our ability to help all people build wealth and improve their lives, regardless of their background or situation. We are thankful that the South Carolina Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) brought us together, and hope that other utilities follow Duke Energy’s leadership in delivering on their commitment to advance diversity, equity and inclusion.”

This deposit provides additional capital to help more people like Accountant Kadenia Javis with Javis Tax Service pursue their dreams and survive in the current economic climate and beyond. “Optus Bank has been there for me in both good and difficult times, helping us grow our business and support us during the pandemic. Optus Bank also allowed us the opportunity to purchase our first commercial building with a drive-thru window. This assisted the accounting firm to offer contactless support to taxpayers,” added Ms. Javis.

“We are proud to work with Optus Bank and excited that this collaboration shines a brighter light on the important role Black-owned banks play in our financial ecosystem,” said Callahan.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pee Dee COVID numbers jump Saturday to 508 cases
Local News

Pee Dee COVID numbers jump Saturday to 508 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Saturday reported, as of Thursday, 4,576 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 81 probable cases. The state agency also reported 52 confirmed deaths and a dozen probable deaths from the virus.

Charges against E.J. McIver dismissed
Local News

Charges against E.J. McIver dismissed

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools trustee E.J. McIver may be returning to the board. Records of the Florence County Clerk of Court's office indicate that charges filed against McIver in 2019 have been dismissed by 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor E.L. "Ed" Clements III. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert