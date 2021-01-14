Duke Energy deposits $5M into Black-owned bank headquartered in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Duke Energy has deposited $5 million into Optus Bank, a Black-owned bank based in South Carolina, furthering the company’s support for diverse and minority-owned businesses, individuals and low income communities.

The transaction was completed at the end of 2020.

One of approximately 20 banks designated as Black or African American owned in the United States, Optus Bank will use the money Duke Energy deposited to provide other minority-owned businesses and underserved communities equal access to capital loans and financial services.

“This is so much more than a deposit in a bank. It’s an investment in people and communities that continue to face barriers to mainstream funding and support,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina president. “Duke Energy is proud to be part of the solution.”

This marks the largest deposit Duke Energy has made with a Black-owned bank in the United States, and the company expects to evaluate additional similar opportunities in the future. This historic relationship expands Optus Bank’s depositors to include the utility sector.