Duke Energy donates $10,000 for Manna House mobile food program
Duke Manna House Donation

Duke Energy's Mindy Taylor presents a check to Manna House Director Paul Jones.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. – Mindy Taylor, Duke Energy district manager, presented Manna House Director Paul Jones with a $10,000 check at the Monday afternoon meeting of the Florence Rotary Club. Taylor said the donation would help fund the non-profit's mobile food service that serves people who cannot get to the Manna House. 

