Duke Energy donates $5,000 to Help 4 Kids
Duke Energy donates $5,000 to Help 4 Kids

Duke Energy Donation

Duke Energy's Mindy Taylor, far right, stands with the board members of Help 4 Kids  as she delivers a grant for $5,000 from Duke Energy to help the organization feed hungry children.

 Contributed

FLORENCE, S.C. — Duke Energy on Tuesday presented a $5,000 check to the board of directors of Help 4 Kids to enable it to serve hungry children in the Florence area.

Help 4 Kids Florence is an all-volunteer organization that provides approximately 2,000 bags of food to “food insecure” elementary school children in Florence County schools each week.

The organization has some 110 volunteers who meet each week to pack bags with food and deliver them to their schools.

