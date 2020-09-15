 Skip to main content
Duke Energy drawing down lakes ahead of Hurricane Sally
Duke Energy drawing down lakes ahead of Hurricane Sally

091620-fmn-news-hurricane-sally

Hurricane Sally Tuesday evening approaches the coasts of Mississippi, Florida and Alabama as it prepares to make landfall.

GREENVILLE, S.C. − Water levels in some of the state's rivers might be up a bit in the near future as Duke Energy draws down its lakes ahead of the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Sally.

Duke spokesman Ryan Mosier said that, specific to the Pee Dee, Lake Tillery near Albemarle, North Carolina, would be drawn down.

The first draw down was scheduled from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday with the second set for the same time frame Wednesday.

Water from the lake will empty into the Great Pee Dee River.

Sally, a post-tropical depression by the time it hits South Carolina, is forecast to be around Orangeburg at 1 p.m. Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On Tuesday, DHEC issued a bulletin calling on dam operators to make room in their impoundments for rain expected from the storm.

The Pee Dee weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain Wednesday, 80% Thursday, 70% Friday and 50% Saturday as the storm makes its way through on its way to the Atlantic.

