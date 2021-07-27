 Skip to main content
Duke Energy Foundation grant adds outdoor exercise equipment to Lake City park
Duke Energy Foundation grant adds outdoor exercise equipment to Lake City park

Mindy Taylor and Jason Springs

Mindy Taylor, the district government and communications manager for Duke Energy, and Florence County Councilman Jason Springs stand beside newly installed exercise equipment at the new Lake City park.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City residents looking to exercise outside now have a new option thanks to the Duke Energy Foundation. 

Florence County Councilman Jason Springs said the Duke foundation has made a grant to the county's recreation department to fund an outdoor workout facility at the new Lake City park. 

“We are excited about our ongoing partnership with the Duke Energy Foundation as we collaborate to enrich the lives and natural resources of our community," Springs said. "Florence County remains committed to continue with such partnerships, when possible, to expand services and amenities to our citizens. We are thankful for Duke Energy Foundation’s generosity.”

Included in the grant are pushup bars, sit-up bars and other equipment on a rubberized surface. Also included is a trail enhancement for the walking trail in the park. 

