FLORENCE -- Duke Energy came out in full force to the North Florence Boys & Girls Club on Friday. The Duke Energy In Action Team trimmed hedges, put out pine straw, cleaned air vent registers, replaced air filters, and power washed the sidewalk.

“It’s a joy to serve,” said one volunteer.

First, the utility delivered a $10,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation to fund transportation for the Young Explorers Program.

"This summer, the Young Explorers Program was our first concentrated effort to serve the homeless and with your assistance we want to continue the program throughout the school year. This program provides access to the Club for youth that are homeless. The majority of these youth live in hotels and shelters," the club said through a release on the donation.

Students receive a full meal at the Club, and, through the club's partnership with Help4Kids, they will take home meals.

The program’s priorities will be the same as for all youth -- one that provides a comprehensive youth development program that deliveries impact, including

Daily homework help (Monday – Thursday)

Weekly supplemental ELA & Math activities

Weekly STEM, character development, and fitness programming

Enriching field studies on non-school days

Other partners include S.C. Department of Social Services, S.C. Department of Education, S.C. DHEC, F1S, shelters, BeeHelpful Transportation, and of course our Club Board that is committed to serve these kids.