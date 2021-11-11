 Skip to main content
Duke Energy Foundation grant helps with Florence 1 Schools greenhouse project
Duke Energy Foundation grant helps with Florence 1 Schools greenhouse project

Duke Energy grant for F1S

A $4,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will make it possible for a greenhouse project at John W. Moore Middle School to be finished.

 Contributed

FLORENCE — A grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will make it possible for a greenhouse project at John W. Moore Middle School to be finished.

Mindy Taylor with Duke Eneregy presented a $4,000 check from the foundation to Florence 1 Schools representatives Oct. 26.

The purpose of the greenhouse is to grow fresh produce for local food-insecure communities. The produce will be donated to families who do not have access to fresh foods. 

The greenhouse is a partnership between Lucy T. Davis Elementary and John W. Moore Middle School. The two schools will be working together to provide hands-on experiences for students while simultaneously providing a healthy source of nutritious vegetables for food-insecure communities.

The greenhouse is a multi-functional and diverse space, allowing for many uses between teachers, classrooms, and community members.

Jeff Murrie, Florence 1’s Farm to School coordinator, said  he appreciates community partners like the Duke Energy Foundation.

“It is very exciting to see the continued growth of the Farm to School movement across our district,” Murrie said.  “This is an example of incorporating the key components of the Farm to School movement: Community, Classroom, and Cafeteria. Duke Energy continues to be a huge supporter and we are very thankful, once again, for their support.”

