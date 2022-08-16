Duke Energy Foundation presents 15K grant to GSSM

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics was pleased to receive a generous $15,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to enhance the Duke Energy STEM Scholars Program.

The Duke Energy STEM Scholars program began in 2021, providing interactive STEM experiences to promising middle and high school students from underrepresented communities in areas surrounding the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics.

Focused on multi-year development, this three-year program immerses seventh- through ninth-grade students in science, mathematics and leadership, preparing them for higher education and STEM careers.

“Science and math skills are critical to growing a 21st century economy for South Carolina, and young minds that want to explore these disciplines should have every opportunity to do so,” said Mindy Taylor, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy. “Through programs like this, the Governor’s School opens doors and breaks down barriers for students of all backgrounds to become the future leaders our communities need and deserve.”

Duke Energy STEM Scholars attend Saturday academic courses on the GSSM campus, GoSciTech residential summer camps and field trips to a STEM business, research or higher education facility.

“GSSM is blessed with many corporate partners,” said GSSM President Danny Dorsel. “Duke Energy is among the best. Together we have been able to provide transformative educational experiences for students across the state for years. This most recent investment in our STEM Scholars outreach program is just one example of how when we work together students have opportunities that they normally would not have.”

This grant will allow the school to enhance the curriculum by adding an instructional module focused on energy and engineering, provide additional materials and equipment, fund additional GoSciTech summer camp scholarships and add field experiences focused on engineering in action.

“We are grateful for the Duke Energy Foundation’s investment in the Duke Energy STEM Scholars Program and this important funding that will allow us to enhance and expand the program,” said Ashley Bober, GSSM Outreach Instructor and STEM Scholars Program Coordinator.

For more information on GSSM, please visit www.scgssm.org or call 843-383-3901