Duke Energy Foundation surprises two Florence organizations with $5,000 grants

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two organizations got grants of $5,000 each Friday to help them fight hunger. The grants came from the Duke Energy Foundation, which said more are coming.

The grants announced Friday went to Help 4 Kids and The Salvation Army. In the coming days four other organizations — two each in Florence and Darlington counties — will be receive these grants.

These grants were a surprise and not solicited. These “surcee” grants work to recognize the important gaps the agency fills in the community it serves.

“If you grew up in South Carolina, you likely know that a surcee is a small and unexpected gift,” said Mindy Taylor, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy. “As we head into the holiday season, we hope this gift will help support the great people who work so hard year-round to help keep our neighbors from going hungry.”

"It means a great deal. It means hungry children over the holidays will have extra food to eat," said Diane Welsh, president of Help 4 Kids Florence. "When children are out of school they lose contact with their weekly (Help 4 Kids food) bags, so we send home two bags for the Christmas week."

Currently the organization sends out about 1,850 bags a week but that will jump to more than 3,000 for Christmas, she said.

"This generous donation will allow us purchase food that we will give away through our food pantry," said Salvation Army Capt. Tim Scott, who serves the Pee Dee region out of Florence.

"Behind me is food from a grant we got from a food bank that's headed to Darlington County. This particular shipment is going to Lamar," Scott said of a head-high stack of boxes in his fellowship hall.

By purchasing in bulk the Army can deliver a lot of food for about $5, Scott said.

"This is a part of a month-long focus on feeding programs that the Duke Energy Foundation has undertaken. All across the state of South Carolina we'll be giving these surprise grants to different organizations to help meet the feeding program needs they have," Taylor said.

The grants are not gifts, Taylor said, but rather investments in the community.

"The best part of my job is where we can partner with nonprofit organizations and invest in those organizations to make a difference in the community," Taylor said.

In the Palmetto State, 1 in 10 people, including more than 150,000 children, faces hunger. This disparity is pervasive, and food insecurity occurs in every county in the state.

This gift is a part of a larger month-long initiative by Duke Energy that will provide over $325,000 to more than 40 feeding programs leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday and culminating in final surprise grant announcements on Giving Tuesday.