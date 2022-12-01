 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Duke Energy grants $5,000 to Florence's My Brother's Keeper Shelter

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Duke Energy Foundation gave $5,000 Wednesday to My Brother's Keeper Shelter in Florence to support its feeding program.

"It's a significant contribution because we are at the grass roots. We don't receive large funding from philanthropic organizations, something like this is huge for us," said Marcus Simmons, CEO of My Brother's Keeper.

"With us, feeding daily, funds like this are immediately put to use so we can continue to do what we do on a daily basis, which is feed those in the community in need of help — whether it be they're homeless or they're just in need of a meal," he said.

The organization feeds 200 meals a day, seven days a week — six hot meals and one bagged meal.

"This grant is part of Duke Energy Foundation's focus for the month of November on feeding programs throughout our state," said Mindy Taylor with Duke Energy.

"We're thrilled to partner with My Brother's Keeper shelter because of the work they do in the community. We recognize food insecurity is an issue here in our state as well as across the nation. Duke Energy Foundation is proud to be a a part of this," Taylor said.

