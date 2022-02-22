Duke Energy announces agribusiness grants

Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation – ($150,000) – The center works to help minority farmers and landowners with the legal aspects of legacy land and timber farming opportunities. These funds will help with the expansion of their services into the Pee Dee region (Florence, Darlington, Marion, Dillon and Marlboro counties).

Future Farmers of America (FFA) – ($200,000) – Funding will provide microgrants to local high school chapters of FFA and will also target all school districts who have agriculture teachers and programs with enrichment grants (130 agriculture teachers through 96 FFA chapters across the state).