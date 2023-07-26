GREENVILLE, S.C. – Duke Energy is reminding customers to check out the latest assistance programs that can help keep bills in check as the heat of summer settles in across the Palmetto State.

While summer temperatures are one cause of higher bills, the costs of fuels used to produce energy have also increased. Duke Energy does not profit from fuel costs, and the company takes steps to protect customers from spikes through long-term fuel contracts, an equitable rate structure and a diverse fuel mix.

“When the heat of summer arrives in South Carolina, the energy it takes to keep our families and businesses comfortable can increase the electricity bills of our customers,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina president. “We want our customers to know they have choices and control over their energy use to help manage those summer energy bills.”

Customer assistance programs fall into three categories – energy efficiency, which help customers use less energy; flexible payment options; and programs designed for income-qualified customers. Programs can vary by Duke Energy service territory.

Energy Efficiency

Energy efficiency assistance can range from simple conservation tips to a number of programs to help customers use less energy. They include:

• Usage Alerts: Customers with smart meters who have an email registered can receive daily or midcycle alerts that show current energy use and a projection of that month’s bill at the current rate of usage.

• Power Manager: Incentivizes customers to allow Duke Energy to make minor adjustments to their thermostats or reduce the run time of their HVAC systems during peak electric demand periods.

• Home audits: South Carolina customers can receive a free energy efficiency assessment for homeowners. An expert will detail ways to increase efficiency and lower energy use and leave behind a free kit with energy-saving products valued at over $180.

Billing and Payment Options

For customers who need additional flexibility in how they manage their bills, Duke Energy offers the following options:

• Budget Billing: For those who prefer one predictable payment every month, this program takes the swing out of seasonal energy bills with an average amount that’s periodically reviewed and adjusted.

• Pick Your Due Date: Great for those on a fixed income or for customers who like to manage personal finances once a month, this option allows customers to select their bill due date.

• Installment Payment Plans: Allows more flexibility to pay a past-due balance over a longer period. Customers can request a few extra days or restructure the past-due balance into a monthly payment plan.

Income-Qualified Programs

Duke Energy partners with community and state agencies to help those who are income qualified to access a range of Duke Energy, state and federal assistance programs. These programs also vary by service territory. Examples include:

• The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): Provides assistance to help eligible customers meet their home heating and/or cooling needs.

• The Weatherization Program: Helps income-qualified customers save energy and reduce expenses through energy conservation measures like weatherstripping and HVAC repairs or replacements.

• The Share the Light Fund: Assists qualifying customers struggling to pay their energy bills. Employees, customers and Duke Energy shareholders contribute to these funds.

For more information on programs available in their community, customers can visit duke-energy.com/SpecialAssistance or call the Customer Care number listed on their energy bill.