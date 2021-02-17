Duke Energy prepares for Thursday, Friday weather event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy projected on Wednesday that the hazardous wintry precipitation and high winds from the approaching winter storm could cause nearly 1 million power outages — some lasting several days — beginning Thursday in North Carolina and South Carolina, based on the storm’s current forecast track.

Duke Energy has thousands of employees supporting the company’s response, including 5,400 line technicians and vegetation workers. More than 1,300 of those workers are from the company’s Midwest and Florida service areas and from other companies providing assistance.

Ice buildup causing trees and branches to fall on power lines is usually the cause of power outages during an ice storm. Ice buildup of a quarter-inch or more is often the threshold amount that causes trees and branches to fall.

For the Pee Dee it is forecast to be a rain event that will start early Thursday morning and end Friday with as much as 1.75 inches to fall during that period. The weekend's forecast calls for sunny days and cold night before a bit of a warm up early next week.

This storm comes on the heels of last weekend’s winter storm which caused significant outages in the northern part of North Carolina, as well as the Triad and Triangle areas of the state.