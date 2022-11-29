Duke Energy presents $5K donation to Manna House

FLORENCE, S.C. — Although Thanksgiving is over, the spirit of giving is not.

Mindy Taylor, the district manager of government and community relations at Duke Energy, surprised the Manna House with a $5,000 donation from the Duke Energy Foundation on Giving Tuesday.

Founded in 2012, Giving Tuesday is a nonprofit organization and “global generosity movement” that inspires people to give back. Each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, people from more than 85 countries make charitable donations, volunteer at local nonprofits or perform simple acts of kindness within their communities.

Manna House Executive Director Paul Jones accepted the donation with surprise and gratitude. It came right on time because of the holidays and a newly created initiative to serve meals on wheels to people in the community who are disabled and/or elderly.

“This check means everything,” Jones said. “We are in the time of year where people are tightening their pocketbooks and are focused on taking care of themselves, but there are people who need day-to-day things like food and deodorant. This donation will go a long way in feeding people and getting people clothes.”

Paul said the Manna House created a new initiative this year called Manna on Wheels that will serve nutritional meals to those who are disabled and/or elderly and have limited mobility.

Donors contributed enough money for the organization to buy a vehicle and the vehicle will go out into the neighborhoods and feed those who don’t have access to nutritional meals and have no means to get to the physical location.

“We are able to give those with limited mobility two to three nutritional meals a week,” Jones said. “This donation will definitely go towards that.”

With COVID-19 and the flu going around, Paul said, a lot of serving is done through the window. The cost of to-go cups, plates, and boxes, all add up and is an expensive expense. He said people often donate food, but don’t donate the containers, bottles of water, etc. that are needed to serve.

“The money will probably go fast,” Paul said. “But it will go a long way in the amount of people who will be fed because of the donation.”

Taylor said the Duke Energy Foundation has been focusing on feeding insecurities in Duke Energy’s service area this month.

“For November, we have been surprising various organizations that support feeding programs,” she said. “We wanted to pick one organization today to surprise specifically on Giving Tuesday.”