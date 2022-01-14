Duke Energy ready for Carolinas winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With snow, sleet and freezing rain expected in the Carolinas this weekend, Duke Energy is ready to respond to possible power outages.

As Duke Energy's team of meteorologists continues to monitor the storm's development, Duke Energy crews are making preparations to safely handle weather-related service interruptions.

Heavy, wet snow or freezing precipitation can cause trees and tree limbs to fall or sag onto power lines, resulting in power outages. These outages typically occur when there is more than six inches of wet snow or a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation on trees.

“Customers need to be prepared for a wintry mix that will bring with it the potential to cause outages in our service area,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy Carolinas storm director. “Across the Carolinas, we have power line and tree crews, and other storm personnel, ready to safely respond to power outages this weekend.”

Duke Energy is bringing in nearly 600 teammates from the company’s other service areas, including the Midwest and Florida, to assist with power restoration across the Carolinas.