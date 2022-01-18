 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Duke Energy South Carolina president to speak at chamber breakfast event
Duke Energy South Carolina president to speak at chamber breakfast event

FLORENCE, S.C. – Duke Energy South Carolina President Mike Callahan is expected to speak in Florence next month. 

The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Callahan will be the keynote speaker at its winter community breakfast.

“We are pleased to have Mike Callahan with us this year for the February breakfast,” said Chamber President Michael Miller. “This is a great opportunity to learn about the energy future of South Carolina from a leader of a company at the forefront of those efforts.”

 He is expected to speak about the company's history in South Carolina and Duke Energy's efforts to bring modern infrastructure to the region. 

The chamber annually hosts two breakfast events per year, one in the fall and the winter. The  breakfast last fall featured presentations from state Reps. Roger Kirby and Jay Jordan and City Councilwoman Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes. 

The chamber's winter community breakfast is scheduled for 7:50 a.m. at the Florence Center at 3300 W Radio Drive. 

Doors will open at 7:30 a.m.

This year’s breakfast is made possible by Duke Energy and Signature Wealth Strategies.

Individual tickets for the breakfast are available for $20 and special reserve tables of 8 are available for $180.

For tickets, register online at: https://web.florencescchamber.com/events/2022-Winter-Legislative-Breakfast-2309/details or call the chamber directly at 843-665-0515.

