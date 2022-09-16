Duke Energy stands up for HOPE Village, assembles furniture

FLORENCE, S.C. — On Thursday, Mindy Taylor with Duke Energy brought the House of Hope a work crew to build the furniture for the last 11 tiny houses in HOPE Village.

"Our folks are so generous about volunteering and they work really hard. give them a plan and they're about executing it," Taylor said of the project.

Taylor also brought a $2,500 donation for the village. These tiny houses with a full bathroom, living and sleeping area and dorm-style kitchen all nestled into about 240 square feet and available to homeless women with children and single homeless women who qualify and apply through House of Hope’s emergency shelter or from other organizations.

The residents living in the houses will be able to participate in job training, financial training or other programs provided by House of Hope that will help them transition to independent housing in about 18 to 24 months.