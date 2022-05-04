Duke Energy Storm School gets responders, utility working together

FLORENCE, S.C. — Duke Energy's Storm School made a stop in Florence Wednesday as part of the utility's outreach to the community partners beside whom it works during power restoration following storms.

Emergency managers, police officers, firefighters and other community leaders gathered at the Florence Center for this year's sessions to explain how the utility makes its decisions, some of the safety guidelines it uses and how community partners can work to speed things safely along.

"These are great partners we wanted to participate in our forums today," said Mindy Taylor with Duke Energy. "It's important for them to understand how Duke Energy responds to storms, also for them to here what Duke Energy meteorologists expect for storm season."

"About average for the last year, but we'll see," Taylor said of the utility's projections. "We hope their projections are wrong and we don't have any storms but we'll be prepared for whatever weather we see."

One of the presentations that drew many questions involved damage assessment and recovery.

The utility will have assessment teams out in the field as quickly as it is safe to do so, but bucket trucks won't get active in restoration until winds drop below 30 miles an hour.

While damage assessment still involves boots on the ground, utility officials talked about the corporate drone team — about 40 pilots — who tackle daily tasks as well as storm duties.

Some of those tasks a drone pilot could reduce a weeks-long assessment into an hours-long assessment.

Taylor said it is important for the utility to work well with first responders because, following a storm, they frequently work side by side toward different parts of recovery.

"It's important to share information. If they understand how we respond to a storm and how we can partner with them to respond to a storm then we can get power restored to our customers as quickly and safely as possible," Taylor said.

Hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through the end of November.