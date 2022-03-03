Duke Energy supports first responders with $500,000 in grants

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Duke Energy is creating a $500,000 microgrant program to help South Carolina communities weather future storms.

Households and businesses across the state in recent years have endured a number of significant and costly hurricanes, ice storms, floods and associated severe weather events. The Emergency Preparedness and Storm Resiliency Grant Program will help organizations with roles in emergency preparedness increase their resiliency to these events through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training.

“Helping our communities prepare for and recover from severe weather takes significant resources that some communities across our state often don’t have,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina state president. “We are committed to keeping South Carolina’s economy and communities resilient and strong. These grants will help give our fellow first responders the tools and training they need to tackle whatever Mother Nature throws our way.”