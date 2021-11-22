Duke Energy to support nuclear workforce with $150,000 grant to SC State

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Duke Energy Monday announced $150,000 in student scholarships to South Carolina State University that will help to create a diverse pipeline of talent for the nuclear workforce of the 21st century.

The Duke Energy Foundation has provided a grant to the university that is providing scholarships to 15 nuclear engineering students over a three-year period to increase the number of diverse graduates in the university’s Nuclear Engineering Program.

“We are very proud of our Nuclear Engineering Program, which is the only undergraduate program of its kind in South Carolina,” said South Carolina State University Interim President Alexander Conyers. “We appreciate Duke Energy, one of the nation’s premier energy providers, for supporting our program and helping create a diverse pipeline of talent for the nuclear workforce of the 21st century.

“Together we are working to ensure reliable, carbon-free and cost-effective nuclear power for generations,” Conyers said.

Strengthening relationships and recruiting strategy at historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) has been a priority for the company’s talent acquisition team since 2018, when Duke Energy was the first utility to sign the HBCU Partnership Challenge.