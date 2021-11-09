Duke Energy volunteers turn out to pack food boxes for Harvest Hope

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Duke Energy volunteers gathered Tuesday morning at Harvest Hope Food Bank in Florence with one goal in mind — pack 1,000 food boxes to be distributed in the field.
The utility also donated $50,000 to the food bank to help it serve 6,000 families across its 11-county service area, which includes the Pee Dee.
Tuesday's operation is part of Duke Energy's program to use November to highlight critical community partners that address food insecurity across South Carolina.
This effort will provide nearly $250,000 to about 50 feeding programs leading up to Thanksgiving Day.
This week, highlight Harvest Hope Food Bank is being highlighted. The Duke Energy Foundation is providing Harvest Hope $50,000 to fund mobile food pantries that serve the most rural areas in the Upstate and Pee Dee communities. The goal is to feed about 6,000 families in 11 counties.
“Duke Energy has been supporting Harvest Hope’s work to build a hunger-free tomorrow for over a decade, and we’re so grateful,” said Erin Rowe, CEO of Harvest Hope. “With one in nine South Carolinians not knowing where their next meal is coming from, Duke Energy’s ongoing commitment to promote the health and success in our local communities is truly making a difference in the lives of thousands across the state.”
“Duke Energy is committed to building vibrant communities across the state,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy South Carolina state president. “As we approach the holiday season, we hope folks join us in doing what they can to assist those in our communities who might need a helping hand.”
“Finding healthy and affordable fresh food is a challenge for many of our friends and neighbors across the state,” Callahan said. “Every community is home to families who face hunger — a situation that many organizations across the state are working to reduce and hopefully one day eliminate.”
Duke Energy employees and retirees will also volunteer their time and efforts with these and other organizations throughout the month to assist in packing and distributing food boxes, stock food pantries, prepare and serve holiday meals as well as provide sweat equity to other feeding programs in their neighborhoods.