Duke Energy volunteers turn out to pack food boxes for Harvest Hope

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Duke Energy volunteers gathered Tuesday morning at Harvest Hope Food Bank in Florence with one goal in mind — pack 1,000 food boxes to be distributed in the field.

The utility also donated $50,000 to the food bank to help it serve 6,000 families across its 11-county service area, which includes the Pee Dee.

Tuesday's operation is part of Duke Energy's program to use November to highlight critical community partners that address food insecurity across South Carolina.

This effort will provide nearly $250,000 to about 50 feeding programs leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

This week, Harvest Hope Food Bank is being highlighted. The Duke Energy Foundation is providing Harvest Hope $50,000 to fund mobile food pantries that serve the most rural areas in the Upstate and Pee Dee communities.