Durant Children’s Center launches Pee Dee Parent Helpline

FLORENCE – As families prepare for the start of a new school year, Durant Children’s Center, in partnership with Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline, has launched Pee Dee Parent Helpline.
“Pee Dee Parent Helpline is a free 24/7 service that provides information, resources, and emotional support to individuals in the Pee Dee area and across the state,” said Gloria JohnsonMcClary, Durant Children’s Center program director.
In addition to the telephone line, 843-618-2420, the Pee Dee Parent Helpline offers a text-based chat service for South Carolina residents at 843-305-6755 and an online chat service at www.durantchildrencenter.org.
Re-establishing the helpline was made possible with financial support from NewSpring Church, Rotary Club of Florence and the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation-Blackwell Ervin Family Fund. The Blackwell Ervin Family Fund is a donor-advised fund held at Eastern Carolina Community Foundation. Donor advisers for the fund are Dr. Dan and Mrs. Anne Ervin. The Ervins are longtime supporters and founding donors of the foundation. Their fund has provided grants for deserving Pee Dee non-profit organizations for many years.
When asked to consider the opportunity to support the Pee Dee Coalition and the new helpline, the Ervins were once again happy to recommend a grant for such a great cause, said Belle Zeigler, executive director of the Foundation.
“Anne and Dan Ervin are shining examples of philanthropy in our area of South Carolina and beyond. We are grateful for their generosity and partnership,” Zeigler said. “It is an honor to be part of supporting the Pee Dee Coalition through this grant.”
Durant Children’s Center, a multidisciplinary assessment and treatment center, is a program of Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault and serves Florence, Darlington, Marion, Chesterfield Marlboro, Dillon, Sumter and Williamsburg counties. For more information on child abuse and how to refer a child or adolescent for services, call the Durant Center at 843-664-HELP, (843) 664-4357.
The Pee Dee Coalition is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to the reduction of sexual assault, family violence, and child abuse and to the needs of its victims. If you or someone you know is in need of emergency shelter, call the 24-hour crisis line at 843-669-4600 or toll free at 1-800-273-1820. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. To learn more about Pee Dee Coalition, visit www.peedeecoalition.org.
About Childhelp: Founded by Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of more than 11 million children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp’s programs and services include residential treatment services, children’s advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline serves children and adults nationwide 24/7 through phone, text and online chat. For more information, visit www.childhelp.org and follow Childhelp at facebook.com/childhelp, instagram.com/childhelp and twitter.com/childhelp.