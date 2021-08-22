Durant Children’s Center launches Pee Dee Parent Helpline

“Anne and Dan Ervin are shining examples of philanthropy in our area of South Carolina and beyond. We are grateful for their generosity and partnership,” Zeigler said. “It is an honor to be part of supporting the Pee Dee Coalition through this grant.”

Durant Children’s Center, a multidisciplinary assessment and treatment center, is a program of Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault and serves Florence, Darlington, Marion, Chesterfield Marlboro, Dillon, Sumter and Williamsburg counties. For more information on child abuse and how to refer a child or adolescent for services, call the Durant Center at 843-664-HELP, (843) 664-4357.

The Pee Dee Coalition is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to the reduction of sexual assault, family violence, and child abuse and to the needs of its victims. If you or someone you know is in need of emergency shelter, call the 24-hour crisis line at 843-669-4600 or toll free at 1-800-273-1820. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. To learn more about Pee Dee Coalition, visit www.peedeecoalition.org.

About Childhelp: Founded by Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of more than 11 million children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp’s programs and services include residential treatment services, children’s advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline serves children and adults nationwide 24/7 through phone, text and online chat. For more information, visit www.childhelp.org and follow Childhelp at facebook.com/childhelp, instagram.com/childhelp and twitter.com/childhelp.