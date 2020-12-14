 Skip to main content
Durant Children’s Center’s Harkey to present at conference in San Diego
Durant Children's Center's Harkey to present at conference in San Diego

FLORENCE, S.C. – Michelle Harkey, the Pee Dee Coalition outreach and training coordinator and military partnership project coordinator for the Elizabeth Pettigrew Durant Children's Center, a program of the Pee Dee Coalition, will make a presentation next month at a conference in San Diego.

Harkey will present “Effective Victim Services and Advocacy Response for Military Families” at the American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children 2021 San Diego International Conference.

A pre-conference will be held Jan. 23-24, and the main conference will take place Jan. 25-28.

Harkey has provided numerous trainings on subjects pertaining to child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault. Her presentation will address challenges, practices and lessons learned by children’s advocacy centers that serve military families impacted by domestic violence and child abuse.

“A series of studies, reports, interviews and case reviews will be used to establish a general overview of Department of Defense procedures to assist in developing and maintaining collaborative relationships,” Harkey said.

Additionally, the workshop will cover the unique challenges of military culture that sometimes complicate victim service delivery to families on military installations.

The workshop will use quantitative research to explain how these challenges impact long-term development among children. The research will also be used to explain why it is necessary to implement CAC services in conjunction with victim services within the Department of Defense.

