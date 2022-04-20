Durant Children's Center is 'the house where healing begins' for victims of child abuse

FLORENCE – Elizabeth Pettigrew Durant Children’s Center is a safe place for children of abuse and is referred to as “the house where healing begins.”

The staff at Durant Children’s Center advocate for children. It is where victims of child abuse receive multiple services from law enforcement, Social Services, medical professionals, as well as victim advocates, all in one place.

Abuse can be physical, sexual or emotion in nature or neglect, said Gloria McClary, Durant Children’s Center program director.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which cast the spotlight on child abuse, but in reality, child abuse is a real concern 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The theme this year is “It Is Your Business.”

Pinwheels scattered throughout the city of Florence and others are a visible reminder that child abuse is a concern for all.

In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheel as the new national symbol of child abuse prevention because by its very nature, the pinwheel connotes playfulness, joy and childhood.

It serves as a physical reminder of the great childhoods we want for all children, McClary said.

Statistics show that a report of child abuse is made in the United States every 10 seconds.

McClary said the problem of child abuse was made worse by COVID.

Some people tend to look away as though the problem doesn’t exist. Others simply don’t want to get involved. She said everyone needs to make it their business to recognize this problem and to act.

“It is up to grownups to protect children” she said.

McClary said child abuse and neglect are preventable, and every child deserves a safe, stable, nurturing environment.

According to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “at least 1-in-7 children have experienced child abuse and/or neglect in the past year and this is likely an underestimate”

The Elizabeth Pettigrew Durant Children’s Center was established in 1994 as the second children’s advocacy center in South Carolina. It is a program of the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault.

It is an assessment and treatment center for suspected cases of child abuse and neglect and was named for Joe B. Durant of Florence in memory of his wife Elizabeth Pettigrew Durant, a teacher who had a great affinity for children.

In the event of child abuse, there are onsite services at the Durant Children’s Center provided by the Department of Social Services, law enforcement, the Solicitor’s Office; medical and mental heal professionals and victim advocates.

Durant Children’s Center offers 24-hour Crisis Intervention; medical examinations, diagnosis, treatment, forensic interview, individual and group counseling, legal advocacy, military partnership program and community education and training.

Satellite Centers are located in Florence, Darlington and Sumter counties.

Throughout the month of April, Pee Dee Coalition and Durant Children’s Center are hosting events and activities to increase awareness, reach out to victims and demonstrate how the community can help and get involved. Pee Dee Coalition serves eight counties in the Pee Dee – Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro, Williamsburg and Sumter (Durant Children’s Center only). See a list of activities in the eight Pee Dee counties on Pee Dee Coalition’s website www.peedeecoalition.org or www.durantchildrencenter.org

McClary said community members and businesses are encouraged to display pinwheels to show support for child abuse prevention or wear/display a teal ribbon to signify support of local efforts to end sexual assault.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month was first observed in 1983.

If you suspect a child is being abused or if a child tells you of an abusive situation, contact law enforcement, a school counselor, a nurse or a physician. These individuals are all mandated by law to report child abuse to the proper authorities.

If you see something, say something, McClary said.

For more information about the Durant Center contact McClary at 843-664-4357 or gmcclary@durantchildren.org

