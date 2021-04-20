 Skip to main content
Durante Center plants pinwheels
FLORENCE, S.C. − April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Pinwheel gardens represent the effort to focus on community activities that support families and public policies that prioritize prevention right from the start to make sure child abuse and neglect never occur.

According to preventchildabuse.org, pinwheels are used to help educate communities about the importance of supporting children and families.

Shining in the sun, the pinwheel is reflective of the bright future all children deserve and the belief that getting it right early is less costly than trying to fix it later.

