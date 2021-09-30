During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Pee Dee Coalition says #1Thing can make all the difference

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

That is why the Pee Dee Coalition wants everyone – advocates, medical professionals, educators, survivors, researchers, policy makers, law enforcement officers, business owners, students and more – to do #1Thing to stop domestic violence here in the Pee Dee Region:

• Be a caring and consistent adult in the life of a child.

• Talk to loved ones about violence and oppression.

• Create a culture of consent in your home.

• Use social media to raise awareness among your peers.

• Reach out to one of the coalition's local satellite centers to learn how you can help.

• Listen to and validate a survivor of trauma.

The Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault urges others to join it this month and mourn for those whose lives were taken by domestic violence, celebrate survivors and the tremendous progress victim advocates have made over the years and connect with a true sense of unity to end domestic violence.