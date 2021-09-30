During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Pee Dee Coalition says #1Thing can make all the difference

FLORENCE, S.C. – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, an observance that evolved from a single “Day of Unity” in 1991, organized by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
The month features a series of activities by advocates working across the nation to end violence against women and their children.
This October, the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault is asking “What is the #1Thing you can do to end domestic violence?”
Domestic violence affects millions of people each year, but it can be prevented. Advocates say it requires the collective voice and power of individuals, families, institutions, and systems – each whose “one thing” adds a valuable and powerful component to transforming communities.
According to the Violence Policy Center, South Carolina ranked sixth in the nation in the rate of women murdered by men in 2019.
“Many people care and understand that domestic violence is a serious public health problem. They want to do something but believe their actions can’t make a difference,” said Shana Sullivan, the Community Victim Services Volunteer Program manager/victim advocate. “It feels overwhelming. But change can start with only #1Thing.
“The Pee Dee region is home to approximately 300,000 people. Imagine if all individuals in the Pee Dee area each commit to doing just #1Thing to stop domestic violence. Well, we could really see some serious social transformation.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
That is why the Pee Dee Coalition wants everyone – advocates, medical professionals, educators, survivors, researchers, policy makers, law enforcement officers, business owners, students and more – to do #1Thing to stop domestic violence here in the Pee Dee Region:
• Be a caring and consistent adult in the life of a child.
• Talk to loved ones about violence and oppression.
• Create a culture of consent in your home.
• Use social media to raise awareness among your peers.
• Reach out to one of the coalition's local satellite centers to learn how you can help.
• Listen to and validate a survivor of trauma.
The Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault urges others to join it this month and mourn for those whose lives were taken by domestic violence, celebrate survivors and the tremendous progress victim advocates have made over the years and connect with a true sense of unity to end domestic violence.
The coalition says people can make their #1Thing attending or participating in one of the organization’s local events across the Pee Dee Region. To learn more about these events, visit peedeecoalition.org. Supporters also can follow the group at Facebook.com/PeeDeeCoalition.
The Pee Dee Coalition is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to the reduction of sexual assault, family violence and child abuse and to the needs of its victims. For more information, contact Adrielle Cooper, acooper@peedeecoalition.org.