'Dust and Shadow': University Place exhibit showcases FMU grad

FLORENCE, S.C. − The new multimedia exhibit at University Place Gallery in downtown Florence offers a bit of something for everyone in a stark, shadowy and interactive way.
Anna G. Dean's "Dust and Shadow" opened Tuesday and runs through April 23, said Colleen Critcher, the gallery coordinator.
"I love the kinetic component," Critcher said of one of the centerpiece elements, something that looks like it would be at home in an oil field that clanks, tinkles wind chimes, grinds a bit of salt and drips black water − but only if someone turns its crank.
Oh, and there is a swinging plumb bob in the middle of it and some salt strategically placed in and around it.
"It's already starting to break up and spread out," Critcher said of the sand placed around a container full of black water.
Dean is an FMU graduate who earned her MFA from Winthrop University and is currently the artist in residence at the McColl Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Throughout the exhibit paintings, some sporting 3D elements, hang from the wall while sculptures stand before projections screens where scenes cycle through in the background.
"This piece, there's a grid made of monofilament, and she's attached this sculpture. These are actually pieces of ceramic, each individually made," Critcher said of irregularly shaped pieces placed on the floor in front of a screen. "They are meant to make a shadow on that big projection, Your shadow is also part of the experience."
A montage of water plays across the screen, projected in such a way as to make sure the sculpture − and anything around it − casts a shadow onto the screen and the water projected onto it.
"She's also a big fan of recycling," Critcher said. "The glass in this one is actually from a broken coffee table that got destroyed in a hurricane."
And the cutouts that make one sculpture, the voids created in the wood are key to a second sculpture behind the first.
Another projection − this one of clouds − is integral to another installation of rock, concrete reinforcing grid and mirrors.
"This piece is fun, too," Critcher said. "The mirrors add another element to it. You look into it and get a reflection from the ceiling, and it almost feels like there's another space beneath it."
The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.