'Dust and Shadow': University Place exhibit showcases FMU grad

FLORENCE, S.C. − The new multimedia exhibit at University Place Gallery in downtown Florence offers a bit of something for everyone in a stark, shadowy and interactive way.

Anna G. Dean's "Dust and Shadow" opened Tuesday and runs through April 23, said Colleen Critcher, the gallery coordinator.

"I love the kinetic component," Critcher said of one of the centerpiece elements, something that looks like it would be at home in an oil field that clanks, tinkles wind chimes, grinds a bit of salt and drips black water − but only if someone turns its crank.

Oh, and there is a swinging plumb bob in the middle of it and some salt strategically placed in and around it.

"It's already starting to break up and spread out," Critcher said of the sand placed around a container full of black water.

Dean is an FMU graduate who earned her MFA from Winthrop University and is currently the artist in residence at the McColl Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Throughout the exhibit paintings, some sporting 3D elements, hang from the wall while sculptures stand before projections screens where scenes cycle through in the background.