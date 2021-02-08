E.J, McIver cleared to return to Florence One board

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees could be one member larger when it meets Thursday.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster recently issued an executive order reinstating Rev. E.J. McIver following the dismissal of charges by 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor E.L. "Ed" Clements III in January.

McMaster suspended McIver from office on Nov. 27, 2019, the day after McIver was indicted on charges of misconduct in office and embezzlement of less than $10,000.

A misconduct in office charge is a misdemeanor and carries penalties of up to a $1,000 fine and one year in prison.

An embezzlement of funds charge under $10,000 is a felony, and persons convicted can be fined in the discretion of the court proportioned to the amount of embezzlement and imprisoned for not more than five years.

McIver was arrested on Sept. 26, 2019.

The warrants indicate the alleged crimes of using a school district-issued credit card to pay for items outside of his duties as a school board member occurred between Jan. 12, 2016, and Aug. 25, 2019.

McIver defeated Thurmond Bacote for Seat 3 on the board in 2010 and 2014 and won reelection in 2018 when he defeated Charles P. Foxe and Robert LeMaster.

