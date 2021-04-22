Early Thursday morning Florence crash kills one, injures another

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died and a second person was injured in an early morning head-on collision on US 76.
The 5:05 a.m. crash happened when a Mitsubishi driving east in the west-bound lane of US 76 ran into a west-bound KIA, said Master Trooper Brian Lee, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Mitsubishi died while the driver of the KIA was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment, Lee said.
The crash remains under investigation, Lee said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.