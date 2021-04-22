 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early Thursday morning Florence crash kills one, injures another
0 comments

Early Thursday morning Florence crash kills one, injures another

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died and a second person was injured in an early morning head-on collision on US 76.

The 5:05 a.m. crash happened when a Mitsubishi driving east in the west-bound lane of US 76 ran into a west-bound KIA, said Master Trooper Brian Lee, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Mitsubishi died while the driver of the KIA was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment, Lee said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lee said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden launches first ever US climate finance plan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MUSC Health-Florence Division welcomes new CEO
Local News

MUSC Health-Florence Division welcomes new CEO

FLORENCE, S.C. – Julian "Jay" Hinesley has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of MUSC Health’s Florence Division effective mid-May 2021. The Florence Division encompasses MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, MUSC Health Marion Medical Center and their medical practices and affiliates.

+2
Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats
Local News

Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats

FLORENCE, S.C. – COVID-19 isn’t the only thing shutting down buildings in Florence County. Bats are too. Florence County Councilman Kent Caudle told the county council Thursday morning that the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park has been shutdown due to bats. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert