FLORENCE, S.C. — East Coast Wings + Grill, a full-service and family-dining restaurant renowned for its variety of buffalo wing sauces and heat indices, on Thursday celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Florence. The new restaurant is at 1360 Celebration Boulevard.

Deep Patel, co-owner of the new location, owns several convenience stores in the area and was looking for a new opportunity, according to the company.

Patel and the rest of the ownership team loved wings and wanted to branch out into restaurant ownership.

"After researching opportunities, East Coast Wings + Grill was the clear choice due to the franchise’s leadership and ability to support their franchisees in every aspect of their business," according to an announcement.

“Deep and his team are extremely passionate about the brand, and are looking forward to being more involved within their community,” said Mark Lyso, chief development officer of East Coast Wings + Grill. “We are happy to have Deep and his team join our franchise system, and help us grow East Coast Wings + Grill’s footprint in South Carolina.”

South Carolina is a key growth market for the brand, as East Coast Wings + Grill recently signed a franchise agreement deal to open a unit in Clemson and has plans to open four more locations across Columbia and Greenville over the next three to five years.