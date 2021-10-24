East Florence church starting tiny home project

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence could soon be getting more tiny homes.

Pastor Devon Long of Prayer Tabernacle: A Place of Refuge confirmed this week that his church was looking to construct five new tiny homes on its property at 1110 Walnut St.

Long said the tiny homes project is phase I of a plan to develop more homes for families struggling to stay in their current residence. He said the first phase would include tiny homes of different sizes: some big enough for a mother and one or two children and some big enough for a mother, father, and multiple children to stay for up to two years. Long said the goal was to have the first six homes constructed by next October.

He said the church already has one time home on the site. Long said the House of Hope had constructed a model to explain its own tiny homes project to the community but wasn't able to use the model as a tiny home because of regulations from the city.

Long said that when he went to meet with House of Hope Executive Director Byran Braddock about getting started on a tiny homes project for the church, a deal was struck for the church, which is outside the city limits, to receive the model.