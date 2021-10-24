 Skip to main content
East Florence church starting tiny home project
East Florence church starting tiny home project

Devon Long

Pastor Devon Long stands in front of a tiny home donated to his church, Prayer Tabernacle: A Place of Refuge, by the House of Hope of the Pee Dee.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence could soon be getting more tiny homes. 

Pastor Devon Long of Prayer Tabernacle: A Place of Refuge confirmed this week that his church was looking to construct five new tiny homes on its property  at 1110 Walnut St. 

Long said the tiny homes project is phase I of a plan to develop more homes for families struggling to stay in their current residence. He said the first phase would include tiny homes of different sizes: some big enough for a mother and one or two children and some big enough for a mother, father, and multiple children to stay for up to two years. Long said the goal was to have the first six homes constructed by next October. 

He said the church already has one time home on the site. Long said the House of Hope had constructed a model to explain its own tiny homes project to the community but wasn't able to use the model as a tiny home because of regulations from the city. 

Long said that when he went to meet with House of Hope Executive Director Byran Braddock about getting started on a tiny homes project for the church, a deal was struck for the church, which is outside the city limits, to receive the model. 

The second and third phases of the project are to develop a total of 30 more tiny homes on the property and other land the church hopes to acquire from the city. 

Long added that he also wanted to turn the church into a resource center for the people living in the homes and the community surrounding the church. He said he hoped to have internet available so people could connect to apply for jobs and children could do school work. Long said he also wanted to have partners like Florence-Darlington Technical College to have information about training programs on the site. 

For more information or to donate to the project, contact Long at devonlong971@gmail.com or call him at 843-598-9351. 

