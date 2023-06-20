FLORENCE, S.C. — Vendors served up a variety of goods from food to graphics on Sunday as the east Florence community celebrated Juneteenth at Levy Park.

It was the 20th year for such a celebration, said event originator Buddha Ratt.

"When I first started it as the Juneteenth celebration it wasn't that popular. It's been a few different names. It's been Summer Jam, The Buddha Fest, Flo Jam, Power Jam — but it's always been on Juneteenth," said the veteran Pee Dee radio personality and master of ceremonies for Sunday's event.

As awareness of Juneteenth grew so did the festival, Ratt said.

"We pay respect to our ancestors and the people who aren't here," Ratt said. "There's a memorial wall back there."

The wall, actually the outfield fence for one of Levy Park's ballfields, was covered in photos from first base to about center field.

"It's an amazing event going on right now," said Kermit Moore with the East Florence Community Association.

Moore said he wanted more of community members to turn out for the event.

One group that turned out en mass was the Vette Riderz who rolled into the event about 3 p.m.

"It's an excellent day for a ride," said Efrem Andrews, an executive board member for the club. "It's a good day for us to get out into the community and show support for whatever is going on."

"We're about the community; you have to do things to raise awareness of various events. We are happy to support whatever is going on," he said.