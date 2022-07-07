Eastern Carolina Community Foundation awards 25 scholarships to area students

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Eastern Carolina Community Foundation has awarded 25 scholarships to area students from eight of its scholarship funds.

Executive Director Belle Zeigler said awards this year totaled $33,000, a record for the foundation.

“On behalf of our scholarship fund donors and our Board of Trustees, I am pleased to congratulate these deserving students as they pursue their education at the next level,” Zeigler said. “These students have worked hard to achieve their goals and we wish them well on their journey. Our scholarship component is one of the most rewarding aspects of the foundation’s work. Having a positive impact on young lives is a significant part of meeting our mission.”

James Pryor, one recipient of the FBi Construction Scholarship, said, “I want to thank the foundation and FBi Construction for believing in me and providing this scholarship award so that I may meet my educational goals.”

Another recipient of the FBi award, Kimberly Townsend, said, “Thank you for your generosity which allows me to continue my education. I hope to one day be able to assist students in reaching their goals in the same way this scholarship is helping me now.”

Scholarships and the recipients are William Penn Harrison Scholarship, Harry Patel, University of South Carolina; Latta High School Class of 1996 Journey Scholarship, Tydreck DeBerry, South Carolina State University; Justin Gregory O’Connor Memorial Scholarship, Hunter Santoscoy, athletic award, Union University, and Gabrielle Wingate, academic award, University of South Carolina; and FBi Construction Scholarship(s), Caeden Graham, University of South Carolina; Ryan Holland, Clemson University; Blake Lauria, Wake Technical Community College; James Pryor, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Cole Turbeville, Clemson University; Harrison Forehand, Francis Marion University and Kimberly Townsend, The Citadel.

Eastern Carolina Community Foundation is a public charitable foundation whose mission is to improve the quality of life through inspired philanthropy and innovative community programs.

The foundation serves Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro, and Williamsburg counties.

For more information about scholarships and Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, contact Belle Zeigler at belle@easterncarolinacf.org or 843-667-1131.