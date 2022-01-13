Eastern Carolina Community Foundation elects new board

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Eastern Carolina Community Foundation has a new board of trustees.
Late last year, the foundation voted to elect its new 18-member volunteer board from Florence, Darlington, Marion, Williamsburg, Dillon, Marlboro and Chesterfield counties. The board's leadership team consists of Chairman Mike Miller of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, Vice Chair Thomas Kennedy of Signature Wealth Strategies, Treasurer Conrad Seastrunk of Seastrunk Financial and Secretary Lane Gilpin of Darlington.
"The foundation is fortunate to have committed leaders who serve to make a positive impact in our communities," said Belle Zeigler, executive director of the foundation. "The board is dedicated to stewardship and community leadership. Connecting donors with charitable causes for the greater good of the Pee Dee region and beyond is critical to our success. Our board is focused on doing just that especially as we move into a new year!”
Other board members include Mary Finklea, Ricky Coxe, Edwin Dargan, Paul DeMarco, Brian Fast, Glenn Greene, Kyle Gunter, Greg Hendrick, Joey McMillan Jr., Dan McNiel, Charisse Reichenbach, Sarah Spurill, Tiffany Straus and Caroline Toniolo.
The foundation made grants of over $650,000 in 2021 and established 22 new component funds, bringing the total number of funds to 130. It currently has over $17 million in assets under management.