Eastern Carolina Community Foundation elects new board

Late last year, the foundation voted to elect its new 18-member volunteer board from Florence, Darlington, Marion, Williamsburg, Dillon, Marlboro and Chesterfield counties. The board's leadership team consists of Chairman Mike Miller of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, Vice Chair Thomas Kennedy of Signature Wealth Strategies, Treasurer Conrad Seastrunk of Seastrunk Financial and Secretary Lane Gilpin of Darlington.

"The foundation is fortunate to have committed leaders who serve to make a positive impact in our communities," said Belle Zeigler, executive director of the foundation. "The board is dedicated to stewardship and community leadership. Connecting donors with charitable causes for the greater good of the Pee Dee region and beyond is critical to our success. Our board is focused on doing just that especially as we move into a new year!”