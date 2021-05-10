Eastern Carolina Community Foundation founded 15 years ago with Florence Rotary Club financial support

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly $320,000 in grants were made in 2020. More than $1.8 million in contributions were received in 2020.

As of April 2021, ECCF has more than $15 million in assets and 112 to 115 component funds.

Zeigler said there are three key parts to the foundation’s success.

It exists to build philanthropy in the Pee Dee, build nonprofit capacity through dedicated grant making and build better communities through collaboration and leadership.

The mission of the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation is to improve the quality of life in this area of South Carolina through inspired philanthropy and innovative community programs.

Zeigler said with a gift of $5,000 or more, you can establish your own fund with specific charitable purposes. When you create a fund, you have the right to name the fund, determine the assets to be given and select the type of fund that best suits your purpose.

Zeigler borrowed a phrase from another community foundation when she told Rotarians that “connecting people who care with causes that matter” is their goal.

The foundation operates with a 19-member volunteer board.

For additional information, visit easterncarolinacf.org or call 843-667-1131.