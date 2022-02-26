Eastern Florence County brush fire burns 30 acres

FLORENCE, S.C. — A debris burn on Pine Lake Drive Friday afternoon grew into a 30-acre brush fire that kept firefighters from multiple departments busy well into the night there — and elsewhere in eastern Florence County.
Windy Hill firefighters went to 1736 Pine Lake Drive at 2:34 p.m. and found the fire had already run into the woods, said Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission sent its first of what would become four plow crews to the Pine Lake Drive fire.
While crews battled the fire on Pine Lake Drive, DeLung said, he drove over to Head Drive and found that the fire had broken through the treeline and was burning across Jeffries Creek Swamp toward residences on Head Drive.
Windy Hill, Howe Springs and Forestry Commission firefighters were able to hold the fire at Head Road.
DeLung said the fire department's UTV and a Forestry Commission brush truck were able to keep the fire from spreading to a house that was threatened.
The fire burned through swampy terrain, which made it difficult to fight and, at times, bogged down plow crews, DeLung said.
A Forestry Commission plane few over the fire to help plow crews for about 45 minutes.
While firefighters were tied up at the brush fire a fire on East Old Marion Highway destroyed a residence and a shed.
DeLung said the fire started in a shed and winds quickly pushed the fire into the mobile home.
Windy Hill, Howe Springs and Florence firefighters fought that blaze, DeLung said.
By 6:30 p.m. Forestry Commission plow crews had the fire 85-90% contained, DeLung said.
As of 8:22 a.m. the Forestry Commission's website indicated firefighting efforts were complete at the site.
The Pine Lakes Drive fire was not the only brush fire to tie up firefighters Friday. Darlington and Florence county firefighters with Forestry Commission crews battled a 34-acre brush fire on Philadelphia Street in Darlington County while Howe Springs fought a five-acre brush fire on Vernard Lane.
All of the other fires were caused by debris burns, according to the Forestry Commission's website.