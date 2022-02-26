Eastern Florence County brush fire burns 30 acres

FLORENCE, S.C. — A debris burn on Pine Lake Drive Friday afternoon grew into a 30-acre brush fire that kept firefighters from multiple departments busy well into the night there — and elsewhere in eastern Florence County.

Windy Hill firefighters went to 1736 Pine Lake Drive at 2:34 p.m. and found the fire had already run into the woods, said Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission sent its first of what would become four plow crews to the Pine Lake Drive fire.

While crews battled the fire on Pine Lake Drive, DeLung said, he drove over to Head Drive and found that the fire had broken through the treeline and was burning across Jeffries Creek Swamp toward residences on Head Drive.

Windy Hill, Howe Springs and Forestry Commission firefighters were able to hold the fire at Head Road.

DeLung said the fire department's UTV and a Forestry Commission brush truck were able to keep the fire from spreading to a house that was threatened.

The fire burned through swampy terrain, which made it difficult to fight and, at times, bogged down plow crews, DeLung said.