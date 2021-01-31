Eat Smart Move More local chapter adds to community gardens

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three new gardens will be built in the Florence community this spring as a result of a collaboration between the city of Florence and the local chapter of Eat Smart Move More.

McLaurin Elementary School, Montessori School of Florence and the Children’s Museum of the Pee Dee are this year’s recipients of new gardens.

The goal of the Eat Smart Move More (ESMM) gardens is to add to the richness of community life by providing a place for learning and a new source for fresh food. They will be used to teach school children about science, growing their own food, eating fresh fruits and vegetables and about sharing their bounty.

This program also furthers the Farm to School initiative of Florence One Schools to have a garden in every elementary school.

ESMM Florence is a partnership at the local level promoting healthy eating and active living as essential parts of everyday culture in Florence. It is open to all who are interested and comprises representatives from community-based organizations, health care systems, voluntary health organizations, academic institutions, state agencies, professional organizations, government and policymakers and the media.

Look for ESMM Florence at the City Center Farmers Market (200 Sanborn Street) this spring when the organization hosts market “take-overs” to showcase area businesses and services.