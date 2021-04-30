Eat Smart, Move More takes over Florence Farmers Market Tuesday night

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Eat Smart Move More Florence Coalition (ESMM Florence) will join the Tuesday evening market to celebrate health and wellness by showcasing health and active living businesses and non-profits at the City Center Farmers Market the first Tuesday of each month.

Tuesday, May 4th will be the first Eat Smart Move More take-over at the Tuesday night market from 4–7 p.m. There will be fun for the whole family.

The Children’s Museum will provide an interactive activity for kids, Phil’s Bike Shop will host a 3 mile “bring your own bike” ride at 6:30 p.m., and Soulift will offer a free group fitness yogalates class on the plaza beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Blood Connection will also host a blood drive during market hours.

While the ESMM Florence Health & Active Living Showcase will only take place at the market the first Tuesday of the month, visitors can expect to find local, seasonal, and South Carolina products any time the market is open. The seasonal Tuesday night Farmers Market runs from 4-7 p.m. each week.