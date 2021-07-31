Eating or feeding: Taking and giving responsibility at the dinner table

And the research supports that pressuring your children to eat or not eat certain foods and insisting they “clean their plate” before they leave the table or have dessert can promote emotionally charged patterns of disordered eating such as overeating, emotional eating or food avoidance. This may then contribute to conditions like morbid obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia.

Ellyn Satter and the Division of Responsibility in feeding

Registered dietitian and family therapist Ellyn Satter recommends that caregivers approach meal time as we do school lunch. Adults “feed” by choosing what will be served, when and where it will be served, and kids “eat” by choosing what to eat and how much.

When our children go off to school with a packed lunch or money to buy a tray in the cafeteria, we ultimately have no control over what they choose to eat. They may eat the whole meal, or only half, or just the Little Debbie cakes and trade the rest away. But we as caregivers can choose what is served.

This can be challenging to apply at first, as it contradicts the rules most of us were raised with: eat your vegetables, clean your plate and offer dessert as a reward only when those conditions are met.