Ed Spivey one of the first crewmen to board the USS New Jersey

DARLINGTON, S.C. — As a seaman aboard the USS New Jersey BB62 during World War II, Virlin Edward “Ed” Spivey was involved in many battles. He endured 27 months of continuous sea duty. To this day, the 96-year-old veteran remembers time spent inside the battleship.
Spivey said he couldn’t see the fighting from his vantage point in the 5-inch gun mount No. 3 on the starboard side of the ship, but he heard it.
Spivey said he was glad he couldn’t see all the fighting.
One day just after the war was over stands out in Spivey’s mind that left a profound effect on him. Being stationed on a battleship in the Pacific Ocean, Spivey said, he never saw many of the towns and cities.
This one time, he said, their ship pulled into a port.
“We had four hours of leave to go ashore,” Spivey said. “I was walking by myself when two young children came up to me.”
Spivey said the Army soldiers had already been there, and the children were accustomed to soldiers having candy in their pockets and handing it out to them. He said one of the children was a little girl about 5 years old; the other one was a little boy about 6 or 7.
“The little girl sat on my knee,” Spivey said.
She didn’t understand about the war, he said. He said that really made an impression on him at such a young age and what an effect the war would have on all the Japanese children. He said there was a lot of hatred toward the Japanese at that time. Seeing these children helped him deal with his own feelings.
“Tears just flowed out of me,” Spivey said.
Before walking away, Spivey handed the children candy. He gave them something called “tropical chocolate.”
Spivey said soldiers were given the one- or two-ounce-size chocolate candy because these tropical chocolate bars didn’t melt in the heat.
As he walked further, Spivey met an elderly Japanese man sitting on the side of the road covered by a blanket.
“I squatted down beside him,” Spivey said.
They shared tea together.
Spivey said they couldn’t understand each other’s language, but he realized he had just encountered two young children and an old man, too young and too old to fight. They gave him a better understanding of people on the other side of this war and helped him deal with his feeling toward the Japanese.
“I enlisted when the Japanese came in to Honolulu,” Spivey said.
That was in January 1943.
He said he was just a country boy in Missouri, and he and his friends were mad at the Japanese. He said they were ready to fight.
A couple of his high school buddies enlisted at 17 years of age, he said, but his dad wouldn’t sign for him to join before his 18th birthday.
Spivey said he intended to join the Marines, but the day he went into the local post office to sign up, he was told they were too busy with everyone volunteering and he would have to come back later.
“I went next door and joined the Navy,” Spivey said.
After boot camp, Spivey ended up in Philadelphia and then on board the USS New Jersey. He said the ship wasn’t “quiet finished.” He had about a four-week wait before the ship’s commissioning ceremony on May 23, 1943.
Spivey, who is 96 years old, is one of the few remaining original sailors who were assigned to the USS New Jersey prior to her commissioning, said Ray Brown, a retired U.S. Navy veteran and friend.
Brown and a fellow U.S. Navy veteran are trying to have Spivey recognized as an original plank owner of the USS New Jersey, which is someone who was a member of the crew of a United States Navy ship when that ship was placed in commission, one of the original crew members. They are writing Sen. Josh Hawley from Missouri for help in their endeavor to get Spivey a plank owner certificate.
Brown said Spivey’s ship shot down more than 20 Japanese planes and carried out numerous bombardments of enemy held islands in the Pacific.
He remained on board the ship until the war ended with Japan in September 1945. Spivey ended his time in the service with the rank of seaman first class.
Spivey said he departed Japan on a troop ship, returning to his home in Sikeston, Missouri.
Throughout the remainder of his working career, Spivey worked in various management positions for the JC Penney department store company. The family moved from Missouri to Indiana and then to Florida at the end of his career.
Spivey said it was a store manager in St. Charles, Missouri, in 1955 who gave him the nickname “Ed,” which has stuck ever since.
Spivey and his wife, Wanda, had three children. The couple were married more than 70 years. He said Wanda was a school friend of his sister, and she had seen the photo he sent home from boot camp of him in his Navy uniform. He said his sister asked her classmates to write him letters. Wanda was one of them.
Spivey said he didn’t write back.
“I wasn’t much of a letter writer,” he said.
Home for Thanksgiving in 1945, Spivey sought out Wanda. They had their first date the following July 30.
The couple got married in May 1947 in their small hometown in Missouri.
After 22 years living in Florida, the couple moved to the Bethea Retirement Community in Darlington in August 2016 to be closer to their extended family.
“A week later I turned 92,” Spivey said.
Spivey said he has seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, only one over 6 years of age, and another on the way.
He continues to live at the Bethea Retirement Community in Darlington and enjoys a daily walk.