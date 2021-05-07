Ed Spivey one of the first crewmen to board the USS New Jersey

He said he was just a country boy in Missouri, and he and his friends were mad at the Japanese. He said they were ready to fight.

A couple of his high school buddies enlisted at 17 years of age, he said, but his dad wouldn’t sign for him to join before his 18th birthday.

Spivey said he intended to join the Marines, but the day he went into the local post office to sign up, he was told they were too busy with everyone volunteering and he would have to come back later.

“I went next door and joined the Navy,” Spivey said.

After boot camp, Spivey ended up in Philadelphia and then on board the USS New Jersey. He said the ship wasn’t “quiet finished.” He had about a four-week wait before the ship’s commissioning ceremony on May 23, 1943.

Spivey, who is 96 years old, is one of the few remaining original sailors who were assigned to the USS New Jersey prior to her commissioning, said Ray Brown, a retired U.S. Navy veteran and friend.